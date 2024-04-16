Aldermen pass Baby Box bill in City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Following a rigorous hour-long debate, the City of St. Louis Board of Aldermen made a historic decision on the final day of their session, passing the Baby Box bill.

The legislation aims to provide a secure and legal solution for parents in crisis, allowing them to anonymously surrender their infants to safe incubators. Alderwoman Laura Keys (Ward 11) sponsored the bill.

“We no longer enjoy the services of Roe V. Wade here in Missouri. There will be an unwanted pregnancy and that results in a child being born. We just want a safe place for that child to be,” Keys said.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes, located on the exterior walls of firehouses, feature an automatically locking exterior door upon placement of a newborn, with medical personnel able to access the interior.

Following the placement of the baby, two alarms sound, and then there is a 60-second clock that allows the mother to leave before dispatch alerts the fire department.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Alderwoman Keys said getting to the finish line Monday was not without obstacles.

“I think that some of the pro-choice agencies were involved. I heard from another alder that they received an email at the eleventh hour trying to stop it. I don’t really know what the reason (is) for not wanting a safe place for children would be,” she said.

If Mayor Tishuara Jones signs and approves the bill, Missouri’s second Baby Box will be located at St. Louis Fire Department’s Engine House Number 17, located on the corner of Dr. Marin Luther King Drive and North Leonard Avenue.

The first baby box is in Mehlville and the first newborn was dropped off in February.

Baby boxes are distributed across 15 states in total, of which 202 are currently in operation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.