Albuquerque woman sentenced in connection to granddaughter’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grandmother who a judge said ignored the abuse of her grandchildren will spend the next three years behind bars. Diana Garcia pled no contest to child abandonment resulting in death and failure to report child abuse.

She lived with her son, Michael Garcia, and his four children. In October 2021, Garcia beat to death his two-year-old daughter Diana McGrory. There were signs that he abused three of his children and that his mother knew and did nothing.

Judge Jennifer Wernersbach sentenced Diana Garcia to three years behind bars followed by five years of probation. Michael Garcia was found guilty of second-degree murder and three counts of child abuse. He was sentenced to 28 years.

