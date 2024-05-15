Albuquerque Public Schools taking part in White House summit on chronic student absenteeism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque Public Schools leaders are heading to a White House summit to talk about chronic absenteeism within the school district. A spokesperson for APS says for the 2022-2023 school year, 38% of students were chronically absent. That is defined as students missing 10% or more school days since the beginning of the school year.

On Wednesday, APS’ Associate Superintendent of Leadership and the district’s Development Specialist will share what APS has been doing to reverse the trend. The summit will be from 7:30-9:15 a.m. in Washington D.C.

