Albuquerque Community Safety employee resigns after arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned that a former Albuquerque city employee has resigned after a recent arrest. Angel Garcia is facing a battery charge after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at a northwest Albuquerque business last month.

Garcia is a former project manager for the Violence Intervention Program with Albuquerque Community Safety. ACS confirmed Garcia is no longer employed with them or the city. Garcia’s next court appearance is scheduled for early next month.

A spokesperson for ACS sent this statement:

Albuquerque Community Safety was made aware of an investigation into the alleged off-duty conduct of a former employee, and we placed the individual on administrative leave during the investigation. ACS takes allegations of misconduct seriously, and our thoughts are with those affected. The individual is no longer employed by Albuquerque Community Safety or the City of Albuquerque. Jorge Hernandez, Public Information Officer, Albuquerque Community Safety

