Albuquerque City Council approves city’s FY2025 budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Council has approved the city’s budget for fiscal year 2025. The budget covers the city’s expenses from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

Earlier this year, Mayor Tim Keller proposed a $1.4 billion budget. Now, City Council voted to approve the details after making some changes.

The approved budget puts millions towards key services and departments. That includes:

More than $16 million for the Animal Welfare Department

More than $19 million for the BioPark

More than $16 million for public libraries

More than $4 million for fire department training

More than $21 million for park management

More than $123 million for neighborhood policing and $1.2 million for off-duty police overtime.

“We appreciate working with City Council on a sensible budget that prioritizes public safety, homelessness and housing, and quality of life for families all across our city,” Mayor Keller said in a press release after the budget was approved.

