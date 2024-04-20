Alabama A&M holds scholarship gala

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Hundreds of people gathered this evening at Alabama A&M University (AAMU) to help raise money for a good cause.

The 24th Annual Black-Tie Scholarship Gala took place at the university’s event center.

News 19’s Tamika Alexander stopped by the event, which recognizes community leaders and organizations that have made a positive impact in their industries and at AAMU.

AAMU President Dr. Daniel K. Wims said the purpose of the event is to raise money for scholarships.

“The primary reason for this is to raise money,” the president said. “We hope to raise tonight somewhere in the neighborhood of $750 thousand, and that money, some of it will be used for need-based aid but a lot of it for merit-based aid.”

The university says of its 6,333 students around 91 percent need financial aid to support school expense.

