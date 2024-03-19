The Alabama state Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would allow for those who assist others in absentee voting to be charged with, in some cases, felonies.

The Senate concurred on the bill by a vote of 24-5. The House passed the bill by a vote of 75 to 28 on March 7. The bill was initially filled to prevent ballot harvesting in Alabama elections.

"If someone that is getting paid, is knowingly being paid or distributing a payment or distributing ordering requesting collecting the pre-filling, obtaining or delivering a voter's absentee ballot application, it would be illegal in this bill," said Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, the bill's author during dialog today.

Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, argued that the bill's language would also criminalize those simply assisting relatives with filling out their absentee request forms/ballots. Gudger said that as long as there is no payment involved, family members may still assist one another.

The bill will now go to Gov. Kay Ivey's office, who has shown previous support for the bill.

"As an Alabama native, I’m outraged and disappointed to see partisan politicians in my home state turn their backs on everyday Alabamians who are helping their neighbors access the ballot. Our lawmakers should be doing everything they can to support older voters, voters with disabilities, and other voters who might need additional support – not erecting new barriers to the ballot box," said Tracy Adair, Communications Manager of Stand Up America.

"Governor Kay Ivey must veto this legislation to stop her party from undermining the freedom to vote in our state."

Victor Hagan is the Alabama Election Reporting Fellow for the USA TODAY Network. He can be reached at vhagan@gannett.com or on X @TheVictorHagan. To support his work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama legislature passes bill limiting absentee voter assistance