Alabama House votes to criminalize parts that convert firearms to machine guns

The House passed HB36 Tuesday, which would criminalize the possession of any parts that convert firearms into machine guns. The bill passed by a vote of 60 to 38.

Authored by Rep. Phillip Ensler, D-Montgomery, the bill defines a machine gun as "any firearm that shoots, is designed or intended to shoot, or can be readily restored to shoot more than one shot automatically without manual reloading and by a single function of the trigger."

Upon first violation of the bill, a person would be subject to a minimum of 100 hours of community service. A second or subsequent violation would be considered a Class C felony. The legislation would not apply to state or local law enforcement officers acting under the law, or to machine guns owned legally under federal law.

"I've heard from law enforcement all throughout the state how much of a need there is for this," Ensler said on the House floor. "The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Fraternal Order of Police, district attorneys and the sheriffs all wholeheartedly endorse and support this bill. So, this is opportunity to support them in the work that they do."

Ensler spoke about Glock switches, also known as trigger activators, which would be banned upon the bill's signing into law. Currently a person can be charged with possession of a trigger activator at the federal level, but there is no crime for possession or use of the part at the state level.

"I don't see this as a Second Amendment issue because I do fully support the Second Amendment, but I also fully support your deal because this is a public safety issue. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This has nothing to do with race in our state," said Rep. Russell Bedsole, R-Alabaster, on the House floor.

"This has to do with a reckless discharge of a handgun that is injuring and killing people in our state and as a legislative body we have to be comfortable to stand up despite any of our feelings that we might get into a debate about this being a Second Amendment issue."

Alabama is an open carry state, meaning adults may holster a visible firearm in public. They may also have a concealed firearm in public without the need of a concealed carry permit as of 2023.

The bill will now go to the Senate.

Victor Hagan is the Alabama Election Reporting Fellow for the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama House votes to ban parts that convert firearms to machine guns