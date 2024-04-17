Akron mayor names his pick for police chief ahead of upcoming town halls on search

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announced Wednesday that Acting Police Chief and Deputy Chief Brian Harding is the finalist in the ongoing search for Akron's next chief of police.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik has named his pick for police chief, Deputy Chief Brian Harding, according to a news release from the city Wednesday afternoon.

Harding, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, has served as acting chief since Chief Steve Mylett retired last year.

The final appointment is pending feedback from community members at two upcoming meetings that were previously announced.

Malik and the advisory team decided on Harding on Monday, the press release said. Before the decision, Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser was also in the running.

"While many residents are familiar with Deputy Chief Harding from his years of service to our city, I am looking forward to the town halls which will provide our community with the opportunity to engage with him as the finalist for the Police Chief role," Malik said in the news release. "I'm excited for our town halls where our residents will have an opportunity to hear directly from the finalist and ask questions."

Police chief forums are still scheduled on Saturday, Tuesday

The city will still host two town hall forums where residents can meet Harding, ask questions and learn more about the search process, the news release read.

The first is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Buchtel CLC, 1040 Copley Road.

A second forum is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at East CLC, 80 Brittain Road. The venue for the second event changed to better accommodate residents from both sides of the city, according to the release.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron mayor names Deputy Chief Brian Harding as police chief finalist