Akron could add penalties for those who flout restriction on conversion therapy for minors

Akron's ordinance that outlaws performing conversion therapy on minors could soon be amended to include a path to prosecute violators.

First, though, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik's administration wants to discuss the proposed amendment with community organizations that supported the original ordinance. City Council had planned on voting on the amendment's adoption at Monday night's meeting, but held off at Malik's request to allow groups to weigh in on it.

A 2022 Akron ordinance made it illegal to perform the therapy — counseling aimed at changing someone's sexual orientation or gender identity — on a minor. But the rule has no enforcement mechanism. The amendment seeks to criminalize the practice, classifying it as a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $1,500.

As originally written, the ordinance grants the Akron Civil Rights Commission the "authority to investigate and consider complaints of a violation of this chapter, and may create such rules and procedures to receive, initiate, investigate, hold hearings, and issue orders and penalties on complaints alleging violations of this chapter."

In an emailed statement, city spokeswoman Stephanie Marsh wrote, "“We've moved the legislation back into (City Council) committee to allow additional time for the administration to connect with several invested LGBTQ+ organizations and hear their feedback on the proposed change in enforcement. We'll provide updates when we have additional info.”

City Council President Margo Sommerville asked Nanette Pitt, Malik's chief of strategy, on Monday why the mayor wanted to pause the process after he introduced the item at last week's council meeting.

Pitt responded that she and Sommerville received an email earlier in the day from community groups interested in discussing the legislation further.

Pitt said the extra time requested allows city officials "to interact with public groups and talk more about the legislation itself."

According to the ordinance, the practice of conversion therapy has been condemned by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, the American Counseling Association and the American Medical Association.

The legislation states that practitioners of conversion therapy "operate under the erroneous assumption that non-heterosexual, non cisgender identities are mental disorders and that sexual orientation and gender identity can and should be changed."

It further states practitioners "often use aversive conditioning, which involves the use of electric shock, deprivation of food and liquid, smelling salts and chemically induced nausea," and calls using such techniques in attempts to change a person's sexual orientation a violation of ethical codes of the American Psychological and Psychiatric associations.

