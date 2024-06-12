'Nice tummy control': The popular Hanes French Terry Capris are down to just $10

If there's one thing we can never get enough of, it's comfy clothes. Forget designer dresses and impractical pumps, true luxury is being able to stretch out while still looking good. Of course, leggings are still our go-to comfy pants, but with the rising temps, we don't need quite as much coverage. So we'd like to introduce a pair of pants you're going to spend the entire summer relaxing in: The popular Hanes French Terry Capri Pants. Right now, you can get them for as low as $10 (down from $22).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Starting at at only $10, these capris are a pretty amazing price for a pair of bottoms you'll love wearing over and over again. And since they come in three colors, now's the time to snatch a few of 'em up, since you can never have enough clothes to relax in.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Once you slip the super soft French terry fabric on next to your skin, you’ll never want to take these pants off. And they're perfect for lazy weekends. The polyester and cotton blend also makes them lightweight and breathable, but it’s the elastic waist that takes these pants to a heavenly comfort level. Bonus: they have pockets! That's just one of the features that over 14,000 rave reviewers gush about.

Over 14,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The converted also love how the pants fit — and they love them and the price so much that getting a few pairs is a common practice.

Pros 👍

"I bought these for physical therapy for my knee and they worked great," shared a five-star fan. "They pulled up over my knee with ease. Nice tummy control. They are thicker than what the picture shows, that was a wonderful surprise for me. The two pockets work great to carry small wallets and keys."

"These are my new favorite casual pants!" gushed a rave reviewer. "They are fantastic in every way … fit, comfort, flattering, length, waist, price. The fabric is not too thin or thick, it’s a happy medium. As soon as I got my first pair, I immediately bought two more pairs and I will purchase them again. I sure hope they always have these. Don’t hesitate — get some."

Shoppers with curves adore how these capris fit, too. "These Hanes capris are a winner!! I am 5'1" curvy with a booty and they fit perfectly. Great for lounging, playing with my kitten, cooking, cleaning and gardening."

Cons 👎

"Love these," wrote a fan, with a tip: "First thing, out of the bag — adjust and knot the ends of the drawstring to your hip size so you can just slip them on and off. If the string goes inside the metal eyelets it will require a major effort to dig it out!"

If you're on the shorter side (hello, fellow petite pal!) you may also need to hem them if you're looking for true capri length. "These capris are lightweight and soft. There is plenty of give in the waist, and the drawstring seems strong. My surprise is the length," said one wearer. "They come to just above the ankles. That's not what I want for summer! I will hem them because everything else is good."

Another shopper agreed with the length assessment: "I'm 5 ft. 2 in. and these are not capri length, reaching down to top of ankle bone!"

