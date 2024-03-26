This airline announced new routes from MCO

Breeze Airways will be offering new destinations from the Orlando International Airport.

The airline company announced they will be flying from Orlando to Bangor, Maine; Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Lansing, Michigan.

The new routes start in October, with twice-weekly service and fares starting from $79 one way.

Breeze Airways will offer 26 destinations from Orlando.

The airlines said nine new routes will start in the next seven months.

The airlines will have nine new routes starting from Orlando, FL:

Mobile, AL (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting April 10);

Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (Seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 24);

New Burn, NC (Seasonal service, starting May 24, Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, then Thursdays and Sundays);

Hartford, CT (Seasonal, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 29);

Orange County-Santa Ana, CA (Seasonal resumption, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting May 29);

Manchester, NH (Mon and Fri, starting June 14);

Lansing, MI (Wed and Sat, starting Oct 2, One way from $79*);

Bangor, ME (Thurs and Sun, starting Oct 3, One way from $99*); and

Lancaster, PA (Thurs and Sun, starting Oct 8, One way from $79*).

