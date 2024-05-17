Air quality to be unhealthy Saturday in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, other southeast Wisconsin counties

The rising sun in Bayside is obscured by haze due to the Canadian wildfires on June 28, 2023.

The air quality in much of southeast Wisconsin is expected to reach the level of "unhealthy for sensitive groups" Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an air quality advisory for ozone from noon to 11 p.m. in the following counties: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

A lake breeze and warm temperatures will contribute to unhealthy ozone levels, the DNR said. People with asthma and other lung disease, children, older adults and people active outdoors should reduce extended or heavy exertion outdoors, the advisory said.

Wisconsin residents are most at risk of ozone pollution during summer because sunlight and warm weather are needed to create ozone. Ozone also can be carried by wind.

How can I protect my health when air quality is bad?

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends the following tips for you and your family to minimize the risk of outdoor air pollution:

Limit time outdoors and keep windows closed when the air quality is poor. You can call 211 to find an air conditioned space near you if your home is too hot.

If you have asthma, make sure to take medications as prescribed and always have your quick relief inhaler and spacer with you. Make sure your school or daycare has your child's asthma plan on file and any needed medications.

Consider wearing a N95 mask on days where particle pollution levels are elevated. No masks can filter out ozone, so stay inside on high ozone days as if possible.

You can use an indoor air cleaner or filter if there are consecutive days of poor air quality.

You can sign up for DNR air quality advisories and check air quality forecasts at airnow.gov.

