Was your air fryer recalled? See which brands were pulled from store shelves

During the COVID-19 pandemic, one kitchen appliance became a sensation: the air fryer. Its popularity skyrocketed after lockdowns forced many people to cook at home in lieu of dining out.

However, consumers have voiced some safety concerns: More than 3 million air fryers from various brands have since been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, a USA TODAY review of Consumer Product Safety Commission data found. Of 259 air fryer incident reports reviewed by USA TODAY, about a fifth involved injuries, resulting in first aid administration or visits to the emergency room. No deaths were reported.

In mid-March, Best Buy recalled more than a quarter of a million Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens in North America after two dozen reports of products catching fire, burning, melting and shattering glass. The recall affected Insignia models bought between November 2021 and November 2023. This wasn’t the first time Best Buy pulled Insignia air fryers from shelves. In April 2022, it recalled nearly 700,000 units.

Last February, about 2 million Cosori air fryers faced a recall because of faulty wiring and reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Some consumers reported minor burn injuries and property damage.

Using the recall number below, visit cpsc.gov for full details, including recall remedies available to consumers.

Explore more: Searchable databases to help your everyday life

What do the reports say?

Introduced in 2010, air fryers are recent additions to many Americans’ home kitchens. The buzzworthy countertop kitchen appliances work much like convection ovens. They use a fan to circulate hot air, replicating deep-fried food with fewer calories and in little time. But electrical malfunctions and poor wiring can pose safety risks.

In mid-March, Best Buy recalled more than a quarter of a million Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens after reports of products catching fire, burning, melting and shattering glass.

“Every time I use the air fryer my smoke detector comes on,” wrote one consumer from Costa Mesa, California, last February referring to their Cosori Pro air fryer.

Another 53-year-old consumer from East Palo Alto, California, reported warming up tortillas using a Crux air fryer purchased the week before when smoke began emitting from under the appliance.

“It started a fire in my kitchen and burned down my entire apartment,” wrote the consumer in May 2022. “I lost everything.”

Search more recalls: Latest consumer product recalls

Although people commonly report incidents of fire and burns, laceration hazards while handling or cleaning some air fryers are another source of complaints.

"As I was cleaning the inside of the oven around the top edge, my finger ran across a very sharp metal ridge that sliced my finger open,” wrote a consumer about her Instant Vortex Plus air fryer oven. “I had to go to the urgent care and received 5 stitches in my right-hand index finger.”

“I think this is a dangerous design flaw and not just a defect in my machine.”

Air fryer safety tips

Follow the instruction manual for ideal cooking times and temperature limits to prevent overheating.

Don’t leave your air fryer plugged in when not in use to avoid fires, and don’t leave the appliance unattended while cooking.

Avoid cooking sprays containing propellants.

Inspect the power cord and plug regularly for signs of damage and ensure the air fryer is plugged into a stable outlet.

What to do if your air fryer has been recalled

Immediately stop using the product and view full recall details at cpsc.gov to see if you’re eligible for a refund or replacement.

Where to report unsafe products

To report an unsafe consumer product, visit SaferProducts.gov, or call CPSC’s toll-free hotline at (800) 638-2772.

Cecilia Garzella is a data fellow on the USA TODAY Data & Investigations team. Contact her at cgarzella@gannett.com or follow her on X: @ceciliagarzella.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Air fryer recalls are scary. Info on Cosori, Insignia and more