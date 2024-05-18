New agriculture research station launches in Wall

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A new agriculture research station is set to emerge in Wall as members of the Southern Rolling Plains Cotton Growers Association gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 17th at the site on Loop 570.

The 35-acre facility, forged through a partnership with the Texas A&M Agri-Life Service, aims to spearhead research initiatives spanning various agriculture subjects.

Regean Nolan, associate professor, and extension agronomist, outlined the station’s objectives, stating, “We’ll be studying weed management, fertilizer management, different crop variety selection- there’s a wide range of management practices that we study and work on. And then my counterpart in pest management does a lot with managing pests, insects, diseases, etc. So all of those factors come into play, and we’ll be addressing the most relevant ones as aggressively as we can.”

Organizers expressed a desire to engage more Wall High School students in the facility’s operations and other agriculture research projects, highlighting the station’s potential to nurture local talent and foster innovation.

For further inquiries or involvement opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the Southern Rolling Plains Cotton Growers Association.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.