Agriculture officials pleased with early returns

Apr. 25—Spring planting is well underway in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho, and so far, so good, agriculture officials say.

"Spring planting of cereal grains is going all full-steam," said University of Idaho Nez Perce County Extension agent Doug Finkelnburg.

"We've had an earlier start to the season than we've seen in recent years. Many folks have gotten an early start ... but the seeding conditions and the top soil moisture have been pretty favorable so far."

Mark Heitstuman, the Washington State University Extension agent in Asotin County, echoed Finkelnburg's assessment. Seeding of wheat, barley and pulse crops in the lower elevations around Clarkston is already finished, Heitstuman said, and farmers are busy getting their work done in the higher country.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported earlier this week that warmer temperatures have been suitable for fieldwork in both states. Idaho has had some windy conditions and subfreezing temperatures and the winds in parts of Washington have been drying out the top soil, but nothing has slowed the momentum.

Still, much of the area continues to be listed as abnormally dry in parts of Idaho and Clearwater counties that are in the severe drought range, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In spite of some rain throughout the region recently, the monitor suggests parts of Idaho, Washington and Montana may experience persistent drought throughout the season.

Heitstuman said the winter wheat crop "actually looks pretty good at this point, particularly in places that had moisture in the fall to get it up and growing really well."

He expects the spring work to continue on the normal schedule, but going into summer farmers will keep their fingers crossed for more rain.

"Definitely average moisture will be needed," Heitstuman said. "If it doesn't rain between now and July a significant amount, it's going to hurt the crops. It's kind of a wait-and-see thing. If the weather cooperates, we need some moisture in May and early July — that's the usual thing."

Finkelnburg added that the favorable conditions for seeding this spring "just means that there's enough moisture in the top 4 to 6 inches that people are seeding into.... How long that will last if we continue drier than normal — I'm making no predictions."

He said the soil profile all the way down to the rooting zone is likely not as full of water as the top several inches.

"In the crop land, we haven't seen the acute effects of drought yet, but it's early and as the weather warms up, we will, without additional rainfall," Finkelnburg said.

The statistics service said grasses are greening up, which helps livestock, and sweet cherries in central Washington are in post-bloom. Apples are reaching full bloom and vegetable growers are tilling fields and getting ready to irrigate.

Asparagus harvest is continuing and pasture is slowly growing, the service reported.

