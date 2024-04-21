On the Agenda: River Road-Santa Clara plan, EWEB steam plant, Eugene revenue

The River Road-Santa Clara Vision Map from the Neighborhood Plan visualizes desires like walkable neighborhoods, preserving character and local identity and providing welcoming and inclusive social networks for residents.

This week, Eugene City Council and the Lane County Board of Commissioners are both scheduled to vote on the River Road-Santa Clara neighborhood plan. Lane County commissioners are also scheduled to vote on a contract to expand broadband access to parts of rural Lane County.

Eugene city councilors are also scheduled to discuss ways for the city to raise revenue and vote on increasing the city's investment in redeveloping the former riverfront steam plant. Springfield city councilors are scheduled to hear an annual report on police use of force in 2023 and vote on buying the former U.S. bank building in downtown Springfield. Lane Transit District is scheduled to vote on a new drug and alcohol policy for employees.

Eugene City Council

To watch: Meetings stream online at bit.ly/Eugene-meetings the city's YouTube channel and the GovHub Media app and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21. The public hearing is in-person and residents must attend in-person to speak during the hearing. The work sessions are virtual only.

To listen: Dial 833-548-0282 and use the meeting ID and passcode.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 22.

What: Eugene city councilors are scheduled to hear an update on the city's finances and discuss options for raising revenue.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/82220103939

Meeting ID; Passcode: 822 2010 3939; council9

REGULAR MEETING

To attend: The public hearing will be held in the Mary Spilde Center of Lane Community College's downtown campus at 101 W. 10th Ave.

To comment: Fill out the Request to Speak form on Monday, April 22. The form will be open from 7 p.m. to 7:35 p.m.

Written testimony can be submitted to the council by sending an email to mayorcouncilandcitymanager@eugene-or.gov.

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 22.

What: City councilors are scheduled to vote on their "2024 Annual Action Plan for Housing and Community Development", the River Road-Santa Clara Neighborhood Plan and on vacating Premier Street and a portion of West 1st Avenue in an industrial part of West Eugene so the business can fence off the area. Then they will hear public comment.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/83829363642

Meeting ID; Passcode: 838 2936 3642

WORK SESSION

When: Noon, Wednesday, April 24.

What: Councilors are scheduled to vote on offering additional money to redevelop the riverfront steam plant and hear a report on the 2024 legislative session and what it means for Eugene, as well as local officials' trip to Washington D.C.

Link: https://eugene-or-gov.zoom.us/j/86591358407

Meeting ID; Passcode: 865 9135 8407; council9

Springfield City Council

To watch: Springfield's system requires registration to watch and to participate in meetings. Use the links for meetings to register and get information to attend.

To listen: Dial 1-971-247-1195 or 1-877-853-5247 and use the meeting ID.

To attend: Meetings are held in the City Council Meeting Room of Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St., Springfield.

To comment: There are instructions during the SEDA session on how to provide testimony.

WORK SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Monday, April 22

What: Springfield city councilors are scheduled to review their fees for wastewater and stormwater, approve their action plan for Community Development Block Grants in the 2025 fiscal year and hear a report on police use of force in 2023.

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NdQckYDETGy8la7a_Li3dg

Meeting ID: 826 2776 6224

SPRINGFIELD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

When: 7:15 p.m., Monday, April 22

What: SEDA board members will vote on formally forgiving system development charges that the city waived in practice for downtown and Glenwood development from 2014 to 2023 and on buying the former U.S. Bank building between Springfield's Main Street and South 4th, 5th and A street.

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-uNfwwk-ROaKdFx7bG1bWQ

Meeting ID: 897 3813 1594

Lane County Board of Commissioners

To attend: These meetings take place at the Harris Hall at 125 E. Eighth Ave., Eugene. Doors to Harris Hall open at 8:45 a.m.

To watch: County commission meetings stream at bit.ly/LaneCounty-meetings, Lane County's YouTube channel, Comcast channel 21, and the GovHub Media app.

To comment: In-person commenters can sign up at the door. Online commenters should register for the Zoom meeting. To submit written comments, email publiccomment@lanecountyor.gov by noon Monday with the subject line PUBLIC COMMENT FOR MEETING DATE 4/23/2024.

MORNING SESSION

When: 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 23

What: Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a contract to extend broadband access to some parts of rural Lane County and hear their quarterly update on Holiday Farm Fire recovery.

AFTERNOON SESSION

When: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 23

What: County commissioners are scheduled to vote on the River Road-Santa Clara Neighborhood Plan; a letter expressing formal support for a proposed monument in Alton Baker Park to honor the Ferry Street Neighborhood, a historically Black neighborhood that Lane County commissioners voted to level in 1949 to build the Ferry Street bridge; and accepting a grant for Family Connects, a new program to provide home visits to Lane County newborns and their parents.

Lane Transit District

To watch: Meetings stream online at govhub.ompnetwork.org and the GovHub Media app, and are broadcast on Comcast channel 21 and on Zoom by registering at https://ltd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Fni-ITn9QGGrZG8ZFLTDfQ

To attend: LTD Board meetings are held in the Board Room of the LTD Administrative Office at 3500 E. 17th Ave., Eugene.

To comment: Written testimony can be submitted to LTD by emailing clerk@ltd.org. For verbal testimony, sign up at the meeting.

REGULAR SESSION

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 24

What: LTD directors are scheduled to hear public comment; reports on the reconstruction of the LTD Operations Command Center; how LTD is serving unhoused Lane County residents; and community outreach. Directors are also scheduled to vote on an updated drug policy for LTD employees and on sending applications to the Oregon Department of Transportation for flexibility in reallocating some of the district's funding between projects.

