'Age is just a number:' Socorro man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

A Socorro man who claimed "age is just a number" was arrested in connection with six felony warrants including online solicitation of a minor, authorities said.

Christian Rodriguez, 41, was arrested April 29 on three counts of online solicitation of a minor, one count of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, El Paso County Constable's Office Precinct #6 officials said.

Rodriguez was arrested about 10 a.m. at a home in the 800 Block of Eligio Drive in Socorro, Texas after constables received information he was wanted on six warrants.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on six felony warrants and three traffic warrants. His total bond was set at $154,143. He has yet to post bail as of Friday, May 3 and remains jailed, jail logs show.

Rodriguez's attorney, Brian Kennedy, declined to comment on the case, saying, "we are still gathering all the information and we are looking forward to dealing with these charges in the courts."

Christian Rodriguez

'Age is just a number'

Rodriguez began talking to who he believed was a 15-year-old girl around Aug. 30, 2022, on the social media platform "MocoSpace," a complaint affidavit states. However, the girl was actually an undercover law enforcement officer working as part of a multi-agency investigation targeting people attempting to solicit sex from minors.

He told the undercover officer he was looking for "friendship and all the meanwhile having some fun in the process," the affidavit states. Rodriguez allegedly told the officer, "I am respectful, handsome and very talented in bed" while describing the size of his penis.

Rodriguez sent two pictures to the officer that "focused on his crotch," the affidavit states. He allegedly asked the undercover officer "so when are available, what times?"

The undercover officer replied, "I'm almost 16 u cool with that?" Rodriguez answered back, "Your 16??"

"Almost," the undercover officer said. Rodriguez allegedly replied, "So your 15? I'm cool if your cool about it. I'm too old for you, but I want something intimate with you. not sure if you want that."

Rodriguez then began sending explicit messages to the undercover officer and asking for photos of the girl, the affidavit states.

He said he wanted to set up a day and time to meet to see if there was any chemistry, the affidavit states. The undercover officer replied, "ok sounds good. I mean there might not be cuz u said you're 28 so not sure what I'll have in common with u."

"Remember, age is just a number and we could have nothing in common but as long there a mutual attraction to each other. So that leads to the possibility of having chemistry which is the most important factor in this equation," Rodriguez allegedly replied.

No further details of the incident were included in the affidavit.

According to an indictment filed in the case, one count of online solicitation of a minor is for Rodriguez soliciting a minor over the internet for sex. The second count is for sending explicit messages to a minor, while the third count is for sending explicit photos to a minor.

Allegedly threw away meth when questioned by cops in unrelated incident

El Paso Police Department officers were conducting a "pro-active patrol" about 2:35 a.m. April 17 in the 3100 block of Pera Avenue in South-Central El Paso when they spotted Rodriguez.

The affidavit claims the area is known for possession and sales of narcotics, and vehicle burglaries.

Rodriguez was "suspiciously looking into a parked vehicle," the affidavit states. Officer then turned on their patrol vehicle's emergency lights and told Rodriguez they wanted to talk to him.

Rodriguez allegedly "began to slowly back pedal and walked away from the police vehicle," the affidavit states. He asked police if they wanted to talk to him or someone else. Officers believed Rodriguez's actions and remarks were suspicious, the affidavit states.

He continued to walk away from the officers' vehicle. The officers allegedly saw Rodriguez throw a plastic baggie into a courtyard of an apartment complex. He then turned and walked toward the officers.

Rodriguez was questioned by officers about the vehicle he was looking in to. He told officers the vehicle belonged to his friend. He told officers he did not live in that area. Officers patted him down to search for weapons.

Officers found the plastic baggie in the apartment complex's courtyard. The baggie contained a crystal rock believed to be methamphetamine, the affidavit states. Rodriguez denied the baggie belonged to him and that he had thrown it into the courtyard.

He was then arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Officers conducted a test on the crystal rock, which weighted about 3.4 grams. The test results revealed the crystal rock was methamphetamine, the affidavit states.

Rodriguez is expected to go to trial Sept. 23 in connection with the online online solicitation of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence charges, court records show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Texas man arrested on suspicion of online solicitation of a minor