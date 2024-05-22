AG: Unlicensed dentist based in Dorchester stole over $200k from Medicaid, defrauded patients

A Boston-based dental practice and its unlicensed manager are facing criminal charges for allegedly defrauding both their patients and the state’s healthcare system for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Fritz Gabriel, 69, of Milton, owns and operates Forest Hills Dental on Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester. Gabriel is charged with Medicaid false claims, larceny over $1,200, assault and battery, and unlicensed practice of dentistry. The Forest Hills business is also charged with one count of Medicaid false claims and larceny over $1,200.

According to Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s Office, Gabriel and Forest Hills billed MassHealth for services — including extractions, root canals, and fillings — that were never provided to customers. Dental examinations of the MassHealth members at the Dorchester business allegedly helped authorities uncover the deceit.

In total, officials say Gabriel, who was not a licensed dentist, fraudulently obtained $245,000 from MassHealth.

Campbell’s office also alleges that Gabriel left an exposed root in a patient’s mouth, requiring the patient to undergo extensive follow-up care.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

