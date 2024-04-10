Aftershocks continue after NJ earthquake with biggest one in days

New Jersey experienced a 2.6-magnitude aftershock Wednesday morning, according to an online report, the strongest quake since Friday evening and the second-most significant follow-up to the magnitude 4.8 earthquake that hit the state that morning.

Wednesday's aftershock was recorded at 10:22 a.m. near Gladstone, according to the United States Geological Survey website. It was the sixth event to exceed a magnitude 2.0 since Friday morning and the first since a 2.2-magnitude shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The aftershock came almost exactly five days to the minute after the earthquake hit near Tewksbury at 10:23 a.m. Friday. Since then, only a 3.8-magnitude quake at 5:59 p.m. Friday was larger than Wednesday morning's event.

There have now been 47 aftershocks recorded in the aftermath of Friday's earthquake, according to the USGS, though the majority have been smaller magnitude events and thus barely perceptible to most residents. And additional data shows the likelihood of more strong quakes in the next week is exceedingly low.

The USGS estimates there is an 11% chance of an aftershock of magnitude 3 or above by 4 p.m. Tuesday. That number drops to 1% for any events of 4 or above and 0.2% (1 in 500) for an earthquake stronger than magnitude 4.8.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ earthquake aftershocks continue with 2.6 in Gladstone