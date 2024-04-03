Aftermath of East Tennessee tornado: 'Horrific and sad,' Sunbright mayor recounts

"It's devastating," said Sunbright Mayor Karen Melton the morning after a tornado ripped through the small city in Morgan County, about an hour northwest of Knoxville.

Melton was the only one answering the phone in City Hall, as she was waiting for staff from the National Weather Service to assess the damage and rate the strength of the tornado, which hit about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Morgan County E-911 reported on its Facebook page around 5:30 p.m. getting multiple reports of a tornado. It warned that Highway 27 through Sunbright had been closed to traffic, and that the storm brought down power lines and trees down, and scattered debris on the roads.

The National Weather Service's Morristown office posted just after 5:30 p.m. that radar had confirmed a tornado near Sunbright with strong rotation continuing to move near Lone Mountain, Norma, Robbins and Huntsville in Scott County.

"We've heard of no injuries or deaths," Melton said Wednesday morning, adding the tornado did extensive damage to Sunbright.

TORNADO NOW!!! SUNBRIGHT. All media outlets may use with credit. Posted by Justan Spurling on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

"There are multiple buildings destroyed," she said. "We had a young mother and father holding their babies, an infant and a 4-year-old (when) the tornado ripped the roof of their apartment. ... It was just horrific and sad. But they were safe, she had some scratches, but the babies were safe. That was just a major blessing."

Melton said she jumped into her car as soon as the tornado had passed and headed downtown, where she encountered the family. The mother, she said, was understandably hysterical.

"They couldn't get back inside to even get diapers or clothing," she said. "Immediately, we tried to get help for them, we'll get (more) resources for them today. They did have a place to stay."

Extent of damage from Sunbright tornado still to be assessed

Melton said most of the damage was to businesses.

"The funeral home was destroyed," she said. "The Methodist church, the roof and the porch were blown off. ... Some vacant buildings were destroyed. On the outskirts, there were some residences damaged."

Thank God for his safety and protection . This tornado came by the house in Sunbright but God was faithful and still answers prayer. Posted by Chad Shook on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

The city is waiting for FEMA and TEMA to come and assess the damages before any cleanup begins, Melton said, adding that some windows have been boarded up and tarps placed on roofs.

"Last year on April 1st, we had a tornado hit our city hall building and damage the roof, and damage our new EMS building," a rueful Melton said as she scrambled to answer more ringing telephones. "So a year and a day later, here comes this tornado − and this one was much worse."

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee tornado damage: Sunbright mayor calls it 'devastating'