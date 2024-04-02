Possible tornado touches down, leaves trail of damage in Sunbright, Morgan County

As strong storms moved into the region the evening of April 2, Morgan County reported a possible tornado touchdown around Sunbright.

Morgan County E-911 reported on its Facebook page around 5:30 p.m. getting multiple reports of a tornado. It warned that Highway 27 through Sunbright had been closed to traffic, and that the storm brought down power lines and trees down, and scattered debris on the roads.

No fatalities had been reported by 7:30 p.m., emergency officials posted.

An emergency shelter has been established at Central High School.

The National Weather Service announced tornado watches and warnings for various portions of the state as the storm system moved through on Tuesday. East Tennessee counties including Morgan and Knox were under a tornado watch from 6 p.m. April 2 until 2 a.m. April 3.

Tornado watch or warning: What's the difference?

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tornado reported in Morgan County as strong storms move through