Africa's week in pictures: 17 - 23 May 2024

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A Tunisian actor performs during the Multidisciplinary show, 'Black & White Circus', a production by Nawel Skandrani in Tunis, Tunisia, 17 May 2024.
On Friday, an actor sits on a swing during a theatre performance called Black & White Circus in Tunisia. [EPA]
Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme celebrates after winning the men's 100m at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, Rabat, Morocco - May 19, 2024
Cameroon's Emmanual Eseme is in shock on Sunday after winning the men's 100m Diamond League race in Morocco. [Reuters]
Senegal's Saly Sarr competes in women's triple jump during the Golden Grand Prix Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo on May 19, 2024
On the same day, on the other side of the world, Senegal's Saly Sarr competes in the Seiko Golden Grand Prix women's triple jump, in Tokyo, Japan. [AFP]
A general view of people gathering ahead of Chad President-elect General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno's inauguration at the Palace of Arts and Culture in N'Djamena on May 23, 2024.
People watch as General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno is sworn in as president on Thursday, making Chad the first junta-led country in the region to return to democracy. [AFP]
Khotso, poses for a portrait as he carries his broom while looking for odd jobs in Koffiefontein on May 22, 2024
The day before, a South African man carries a broom as he looks for odd jobs in a country battling crippling unemployment. [AFP]
Members of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (Bataillon d'Intervention Rapide, BIR), an elite military force and an army combat unit of the Cameroonian Armed Forces line up ahead of the May 20th parade marking the 52nd celebration of Unity Day in Yaounde on May 20, 2024. The National Day of Cameroon, also known as Unity Day, celebrates the national referendum held on May 20, 1972, in which Cameroonians voted for a unitary state as opposed to the existing federal state.
Cameroon's elite military force marches in the country's 52nd Unity Day parade in the capital, Yaounde. [AFP]
A rider from the Beni Arous tribe interacts with his horse during the traditional equestrian game and performance 'Mata', near the village of Znied in Morocco's Larache province on May 17, 2024.
A rider from the Beni Arous community readies his horse for a traditional equestrian game, in Morocco's Larache province on Friday. [AFP]
Senegalese people spend their spare time at the Yoff beach, one of the most popular weekend destinations for locals, as summer days have approached in Dakar, Senegal on May 18, 2024.
On Saturday, two women walk across the popular Yoff beach in Senegal's capital, Dakar... [Getty Images]
As the sun goes down, a young boy comes out of the Atlantic Ocean after surfing in Yoff. [Getty Images]
As the sun goes down, a young boy comes out of the Atlantic Ocean after surfing in Yoff. [Getty Images]

