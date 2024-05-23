Africa's week in pictures: 17 - 23 May 2024
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright
Why are bathrooms uniquely dangerous? Here's what experts say about the fall that led to Train musician Charlie Colin's death.
The European Space Agency selected two companies on Wednesday to advance designs of a cargo spacecraft that could establish the continent’s first sovereign access to space. The two awardees, major aerospace prime Thales Alenia Space and French startup The Exploration Company, will receive €25 million ($27 million) each to advance concepts for vehicles that can transport cargo to and from stations in low Earth orbit. The aim is to have at least one capsule conducting a demonstration flight to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2028 and to have a cargo transportation service online by the end of the decade.
Charles Barkley wants to keep the crew together.
The Detroit Pistons are working on a deal to make New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon the team's new president of basketball operations.
Regulators gave major securities exchanges the green light to list exchange-traded funds that hold ether, the first major step toward allowing the new products to trade.
A doodad with a fan club of 5,000+ that eliminates the need for precarious knife work? I'm all 'ears'!
Seems like maybe PFL CEO Donn Davis felt a little more stung by the recent departure of Kayla Harrison than we first realized.
Also spotted: Ridiculously low prices on a Dyson vac, HP laptop and Michael Kors crossbody bag.
Nvidia reported its fiscal first quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines while raising its dividend and announcing a 10-for-1 stock split.
We rode every type of e-bike imaginable — these are our favorites, including models from Bluejay, Juiced, Lectric, Vvolt and Schwinn.
Experts address West Nile virus, dengue fever and malaria concerns.
Netflix’s mobile gaming lineup will soon have one more entry. Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, the sequel to the 2021 Animal Crossing-esque Cozy Grove, will arrive on Android and iOS on June 25.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
The Bears are one of the more interesting NFL teams going into the season.
This classic linen-like shirt that has 6,000 five-star ratings is what you'll reach for all summer long.
There are many ways countries can go about supporting their tech industries. In France it involves picking a yearly cohort of 120 high-potential startups — the French Tech 120 — including 40 private companies deemed as most promising, dubbed the Next40. The French secretary of state for Digital Affairs, as of this year, Marina Ferrari, revealed this year’s laureates during VivaTech week in Paris.
Believe it or not, dull knives are actually more dangerous than sharp ones. Use this handy gadget to keep your cutlery a cut above.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
Mortgage rates declined for the third consecutive week but have hovered around 7% for more than a month.
Newport Beach police said in January Giddey wouldn't face criminal charges.