AFR investigates fire after reports of possible explosion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters responded to a southwest home on Sunday after reports of a possible explosion.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded just after noon to a home near Atrisco and Central and found smoke coming from the house. They said the fire quickly grew due to the home’s condition.

98 Chihuahuas rescued from ‘horrible conditions’ at Socorro home

The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes, but the home has been declared unsafe to occupy.

AFR said they searched for the homeowners but did not find them on the property.

No injuries were reported. AFR is investigating what caused it

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.