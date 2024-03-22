Afghans fleeing Taliban land in Germany

Passengers on the Smartwings.com Boeing 737 MAX 8 arriving from Islamabad via Dubai make their way to the buses at the back of the apron at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER). A group of Afghans with an acceptance letter for Germany landed in Berlin on Thursday evening. Soeren Stache/dpa

A group of Afghans who were assured admission to Germany landed in Berlin late on Thursday under a programme to take in people who could be potentially targeted by Afghanistan's Taliban government.

The flight took off from the Pakistani capital Islamabad, the German migration authorities told dpa on Friday. It did not disclose how many Afghans were on board.

According to the Foreign Office, the passengers were approved for entry to Germany under initiatives to protect particularly vulnerable groups from Afghanistan.

Around 33,000 people have entered Germany since the various admission procedures began after the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces in August 2021, the Foreign Office said.

This includes around 20,000 local workers and their family members. Around 1,400 people were accepted under the federal admission programme, although only 290 people actually entered the country so far.

That programme is aimed at people who are particularly exposed due to their commitment to women and human rights or their work in the fields of justice, politics, media, education, culture, sport or science. It is intended to admit up to 1,000 Afghans per month.

