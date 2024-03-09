Affordable housing for Zanesville residents key focus of Munson Crossing

ZANESVILLE − The site of a former elementary school will be reborn as an affordable housing complex, addressing a need in the community.

A groundbreaking was held Thursday for Munson Crossing at 109 Brighton Blvd. It will consists of 43 units of affordable housing at the site of the former Munson Elementary School. It will provide 14 one-bedroom apartments, 23 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom apartments in a three-story building.

There will be four apartments with features for residents with physical disabilities, including sight and hearing disabilities. The complex will include a multi-purpose room with a kitchenette, package room, laundry room and dedicated supportive service space with an on-site leasing and management office. Each unit will have washer and dryer hook-ups and Energy Star appliances, including dishwashers.

Units will be available for to 30% to 80% of the area median income. That ranges from just under $17,000 for one person to a bit more than $64,000 for a family of four. Depending on apartment size and resident income, monthly rents are projected to range from $330 to $1,025.

Work has begun on the Munson Crossing housing complex at 109 Brighton Blvd. A foundation is being laid and the elevator shaft has been erected.

Completion date is expected in 12 to 15 months. PCI Design Group of Columbus is the architect with Woda Cooper doing the construction.

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency is providing $5 million in funding from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund for the project, as well as a 4% tax credit equal to $6.7 million. The estimated total project cost is $13.8 million. Other institutes are also providing funding through loans and purchase of the tax credits.

Public-private partnership seeks to increase local housing stock

The project is by Woda Cooper Companies in partnership with Housing Services Alliance. It's located in the West Main Street Community Reinvestment Area and is an example of a public-private partnership increasing local housing stock. Woda Cooper previously built Troon Crossing on the East Pike in the early 2000s and is working on a similar project at the former McKinley Elementary School.

Munson School was demolished last year via state brownfield funding acquired by the Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, commonly known as the land bank.

"There is a great need for affordable housing in all cities across Ohio and across the nation. We appreciate our elected leaders' interest and commitment in finding solutions for families," said Erica Green of Woda Cooper.

Mayor Don Mason speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Munson Crossing housing complex being built by Woda Cooper Companies.

Jonathan McKay of Woda Cooper said they always start out on a project by connecting with the local community to see what needs are. They were thrilled when Mayor Don Mason made affordable housing a key element of his 2021 state of the city address.

"This is part of our comprehensive plan to bring housing into Zanesville so young people can come back home and take care of their parents or live in close proximity to where they grew up," Mason said. "This is one of those partnerships we so often talk about and why it's so important to keep these relationships going."

Matt Abbott with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority said a third-party housing survey was completed in 2023 and its results were at the heart of why Munson Crossing will be so important to the community.

"If Zanesville wants to continue to supply its current workforce or attract new businesses to build a more vibrant workforce, we need to invest in housing and housing at all levels," Abbott said. "We're look forward to continuing our work with Woda Cooper and to amplify our housing stock with this project and hopefully others in the near future."

For more information on the project, one can call 740-825-7539 or go to wodagroup.com.

