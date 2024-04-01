Affordable housing complex in Oxnard takes applications

Construction on Central Terrace, Many Mansions' latest affordable housing complex, is nearly complete on the 200 block of East Sixth Street in Oxnard.

Many Mansions is accepting applications for its downtown Oxnard affordable housing complex dubbed Central Terrace.

The Thousand Oaks-based nonprofit will continue to take inquiries until April 15. Once the period closes, potential residents will be selected by a lottery on April 19. As of Wednesday afternoon, 50 people had applied. The application window opened on March 23.

Rick Schroeder, Many Mansions’ CEO, said he expects tenants to move into the $46 million project by the end of April. Their rent will be 30% of their salaries, he added.

Oxnard Councilman Bryan MacDonald represents District 4 where the project is located. He said the project would help residents who earn less then the area median income.

“This is a need that we have to address and make sure our residents have quality housing,” MacDonald said.

Central Terrace is five-story, 87-unit building located at 217-235 E. Sixth St. on about half an acre. There will be an office space, kitchenette and common area on the first floor. The residential units — which will all be one-bedroom apartments — will be located on the remaining floors.

Thirty-five units will be set aside for households earning 30% or less than the area median income. Twenty units will be provided at 50%, and 31 will be for households at or below 60% of the area median income. There will also be a two-bedroom apartment for an on-site manager.

The area median income in Ventura County for a family of four is $123,500, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. For one person, the figure is $86,450.

Additionally, 35 of the units will be set aside for homeless individuals and families.

Over 838 homeless people resided in Oxnard in 2023, according to the Ventura County Continuum of Care.

To submit an application, click on the housing tab at ManyMansions.org.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Affordable housing complex in Oxnard takes applications