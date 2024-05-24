Affidavit: Man walked past Lowe's checkout with home water heater

May 24—A Decatur man accused of walking out of Lowe's Home Improvement with a 16,000 BTU residential water heater that he didn't pay for was charged with second-degree retail theft and booked into Morgan County Jail on Thursday, according to a Decatur police affidavit.

Moises Gallo Jr., 42, remained in jail Friday in lieu of a $30,000 bond. Second-degree retail theft is a Class C felony after changes were made to Alabama law last year.

The water heater — worth $1,169 — was lifted from the business at 1641 Beltline Road S.W. on Feb. 10, according to the affidavit. Lowe's reported the alleged theft to the Decatur Police Department on March 6.

Security video "captured a white male who entered the business, placed the item in a merchandise cart, and left the business with the item and without purchasing it," the affidavit reads.

Court records show Gallo was out on bond at the time of his arrest. He was charged with failing to return a hired vehicle to Enterprise Rent-A-Car in August of last year.

