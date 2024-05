TechCrunch

Jio Leasing Services Ltd (JLSL), a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, plans to buy customer premises equipment, devices and telecom equipment worth $4.32 billion from Reliance Retail over the next two financial years, according to a postal ballot notice (PDF) sent to shareholders seeking approval of the deal. JLSL is entering the business of operating a Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) model — it will lease telecom devices along with associated services to customers of Reliance Jio Infocomm.