Advance Knox's last test: Commissioners consider amendments before final vote

Advance Knox has just one more vote before it becomes a done deal, and some changes are already in the works.

Knox County commissioners will vote next week on the Future Land Use Plan, the portion of Advance Knox that specifies which development types can go where. If approved, Advance Knox will go into effect as early as May 1.

Unlike the Growth Policy Plan, the first part of Advance Knox that commission approved Feb. 26, commissioners can make amendments as they see fit. At-Large Commissioner Kim Frazier already proposed several amendments, including an action item for a hillside and ridgetop protection plan and some language that gives the plan "more teeth," in Frazier's words.

Some amendments were more controversial than others.

The plan looks at the big picture to avoid approving isolated developments where roads or infrastructure are inadequate. Frazier wants commissioners to also consider emergency services, law enforcement, and parks and recreation facilities.

"I wanted to show an intent to work together to ensure residents that they have access to those services," Frazier said.

Commissioner Carson Dailey, who represents south Knox County, had concerns with the idea of considering police protection when looking at business or housing developments.

"How would you do it?" Dailey asked "Are you going to tell this county commission to fund (more law enforcement) because there's a development in Choto?"

Frazier presented over 20 amendments, which the commission will vote on April 22. Others include:

Language changes that account for soil and overall environmental conservation.

Having the annual coordination meeting twice instead of once each year.

Adding a fiscal impact report to the county's plan management cycle.

Additions to the criteria for a plan update.

How we got here

The April 22 vote will be the last one Advance Knox faces, and it's been a long road to get to this point.

Advance Knox has been over two years in the making and has cost the county $1.2 million. It hired outside consulting firm Kimley-Horn to study the county's current land-use plan and create a new plan based on public input and data.

Together, the Growth Policy Plan and Future Land Use Map (if approved) will guide how Knox County grows and where growth will occur.

The Growth Policy Plan has the approval it needs, but it was a rocky process at the end.

The Knox County Commission unanimously approved it Feb. 26, and the Knoxville City Council approved it 7-2 on March 5. Councilmembers Amelia Parker and Andrew Roberto were the dissenting votes.

After an initial vote against the plan on March 28, the Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the plan 3-2 on April 11. Alderman Scott Meyer flipped his vote, while aldermen Drew Burnette and David White stuck with their vote against.

The Future Land Use Map is a little simpler. Only two bodies need to approve this part of the plan: the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission and the Knox County Commission.

Why was Advance Knox made?

Knox County is growing rapidly, and leaders say growth isn't sustainable under current land use rules. Leaving the guidelines as is, the population spike would likely lead to sprawling subdivisions eating up valuable green space and farmland without the proper roads and commercial hubs to support those new neighbors.

At the beginning of the Advance Knox process, Jacobs said the current county planning guidelines are "archaic," restrict growth and make it tough to bring amenities like grocery stores and services to the heart of residential areas.

The current rules governing what can be built and where in Knox County are decades old. In 1998, the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation requiring counties to develop comprehensive growth plans, covering projected growth for 20 years.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News.

