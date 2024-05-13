ADOT acknowledges frustration of Interstate 17 closure on Mother's Day weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation asked for patience from motorists using Valley roadways that had partial closures on Mother's Day weekend.

Work crews installed a closure on the southbound Interstate 17 in the north Phoenix and Anthem areas as a pavement improvement project begins, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Officials said the project, located between State Route 74 and Happy Valley Road, would require several closures and weeknight lane restrictions as the project progresses during the coming months.

Closures also included southbound I-17, between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303, from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Southbound on-ramps also were expected to be closed at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road.

To avoid the area, ADOT suggested motorists go west on SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 to access I-17.

Interstate 17

The closures come as many likely attempted to make their appointments with family for Mother's Day brunch.

Steve Elliot, a department spokesperson, acknowledged that some people might be frustrated by the closures occurring during a holiday like Mother's Day, but maintained the improvements were necessary to ensure vital roads were well-maintained.

"There is no good time to close a freeway, especially in this area of I-17 with few detour routes available," Elliot said. "We understand the impact of such a closure and of this closure in particular. We have conducted extensive outreach to help drivers plan ahead. Concerns from drivers and area residents have been shared with the project team and ADOT’s Central District, and they prompted changes today. The good news is this project is making much-needed improvements to the I-17 pavement surface."

Elliot noted that ADOT limits road closures involving holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving, but said Mother's Day was not a state holiday.

"We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to improve pavement conditions on this key corridor."

People on Reddit complained about the travel delays in the Arizona subreddit, saying they were on the road for hours.

"Driving back down from Cottonwood area," one post said. "Supposed to be a two hour drive, so far on hour six, with four of them in traffic. Looking at likely at least two more hours. No cops directing traffic, nothing. It’s a free for all. Seems like they couldn’t have handled this any worse."

Some users, however, didn't offer much sympathy.

"It has been all over the news for the last week," a user replying to the the post said. "I can't understand why anyone would use I17 without checking traffic. It is always a mess on the weekends."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ADOT acknowledges frustration of I-17 closure on Mother's Day weekend