ADN Politics podcast: What to know about the Anchorage mayor's election

Mar. 29—Host Elizabeth Harball talks with ADN journalists and others about some of Alaska's biggest news stories. Subscribe here or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Anchorage voters will soon decide a hugely consequential mayor's race.

Unlike the last mayoral election, the city is no longer in the middle of a pandemic, but Anchorage is still dealing with significant challenges. After three tumultuous years, incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson faces nine opponents who promise to lead the city in very different ways.

In this episode, host Elizabeth Harball talks to Daily News reporters Emily Goodykoontz and Zachariah Hughes about what they're paying attention to ahead of election day.

Host: Elizabeth Harball. Guests: Emily Goodykoontz and Zachariah Hughes. Produced by Evan Phillips, Elizabeth Harball and Zachariah Hughes Editor: David Hulen.

Feedback: podcast@adn.com

Sponsored by SteamDot Coffee

Support strong, independent reporting of local and state news in Alaska, subscribe to ADN today.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, via RSS, and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to previous episodes: