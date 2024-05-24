Adelanto student receives scholarship from Southern California Association of Governments

A High Desert student was among a group of seniors who received scholarships courtesy of the Southern California Association of Governments.

Scholarship winner Bryan Moreno of Adelanto will receive $4,000 in financial support from the group, considered the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization, representing six counties, 191 cities and nearly 19 million residents.

The organization undertakes a variety of planning and policy initiatives to plan for a livable and sustainable Southern California now and in the future.

Now in its 14th year, the Southern California Association of Governments scholarship program provides financial support to a select group of high school and community college students who have expressed interest in urban planning and public policy as part of their long-term career goals.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to help these students in the next stage of their academic journeys. They are remarkable young adults and future leaders for our region,” said Curt Hagman, President of SCAG’s Regional Council and a San Bernardino County Supervisor.

As part of the application process, students were required to submit a completed application form, a minimum 500-word essay, two letters of recommendation and a current academic transcript.

Bryan Moreno

Moreno graduates this month from Adelanto High School and plans to attend the University of California, Berkeley, majoring in architecture.

“Raised in a Mexican and Salvadorian household, the importance of academic pursuit was implanted in me by my parents,” Moreno wrote in his application essay. “Their dedication in providing me this chance, despite financial struggle and hardships, has fueled my commitment not only to pursue my aspirations, but also the dreams they nurtured for me.”

Gina Namkung

Southern California Association of Governments officials also spotlighted student Gina Namkung of Murrieta, who graduates this month from Murrieta Valley High School and plans to attend UCLA, majoring in public policy.

Namkung wrote in her application, “I aspire to create a world where children play in parks instead of parking lots. A world where future generations won’t suffer from smog-choked air. A world where families aren’t stuck in stucco boxes. With the support of this scholarship, I would be able to help shape Los Angeles into a sustainable hub and create a world where we can all admire the twinkling stars and peaceful darkness of the night sky.”

The other scholarship recipients included:

Alexandra Garcia of Imperial

Camila Garcia of Calexico

Navin Parmar of Calabasas

Owen Rusk of Newhall

Joshua Lou of Cypress

Yaretzi Vazquez-Frias of Orange

Camilo Garcia of Oxnard

This year’s scholarship committee was composed of 11 Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council members and two representatives from education.

Representing the Inland Empire were Committee Chair and Chino Hills City Councilmember Ray Marquez, Palm Desert City Councilmember Kathleen Kelly and Palm Desert City Councilmember Jan Harnik.

For more information about SCAG’s regional efforts, visit scag.ca.gov.

