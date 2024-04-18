Added security reduces crime at west Charlotte apartments

The Little Rock Apartments off West Boulevard has seen a reduction in reported violent crimes due to efforts from management, the police, and the community.

There were several shootings in the summer of 2023 and Inlivian President and CEO Fulton Meachem said it took the community coming together to turn things around.

“We’re making sure they have the support they need to make that change,” Meachem said.

Officials with Inlivian, which runs the complex, said they added armed security guards, and a surveillance tower manned by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Enhanced cameras were also added that Inlivian can access any time of day.

