Ada teen dies in crash during high-speed pursuit

May 21—An Ada teenager died Saturday after the car he was riding in crashed during a high-speed pursuit in Ada.

Identities of those involved are not being released as they are all under the age of 18.

According to a press release from Ada police, officers were on 22nd Street at 1:34 a.m. while responding to a call when they witnessed a black Dodge Charger being driven north on Hickory Street at a high rate of speed.

An officer in the area who saw the vehicle activated his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop "due to reckless driving at such a high rate of speed."

"The (driver of the) Charger was traveling northbound on Hickory until turning east onto 15th Street," the press release said. "Once on 15th Street, the (driver) began increasing speed to the point that officers had to slow down because of the residential area and unsafe conditions."

The driver of the Charger eventually turned and drove north on Townsend Avenue.

"Once the officer turned north on Townsend, he witnessed the (driver of the) Charger lose control and crash near the intersection of Main and Townsend," Ada police said.

The vehicle slammed into a building at the southwest corner of the intersection and then slid across the intersection.

The teen who died was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

"Officers called for medical and fire to respond to the accident for the injured," Ada police said. "The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment. We were later notified that the occupant who had been ejected had succumbed to his injuries. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop Z was asked to take over the accident investigation."

The remaining four minors suffered various injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Ada police.