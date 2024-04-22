Ada County coroner issues brief report on deputy’s death, including where he was shot

Ada County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tobin Bolter died of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s report, released Monday, said that Bolter, 27, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise “after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.”

The time of death was listed as 8:39 a.m. and the manner of death was listed as homicide.

Tobin Bolter, 27, died on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

A 65-year-old driver shot Bolter on Saturday night just before 9 p.m., near Overland Road and S. Raymond Street, as he approached the vehicle’s driver’s window during a traffic stop, according to Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford. The shooter had a $3,000 warrant out for his arrest, but it’s still not known why Bolter initiated the stop or why the suspect opened fire.

Bolter’s shooter was killed by police later Saturday night, according to Idaho Statesman reporting. The coroner’s office has not yet released details of that death, so the person’s identity has not been made public.

Bolter, who joined the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in January, worked in law enforcement for seven years, including stints with police departments in Meridian and in Pleasant Hill, California.

