Activists storm Tesla gigafactory in protest over expansion plans

Hundreds of Left-wing activists have stormed Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory after overwhelming local police.

Protesters wearing blue baseball caps and face coverings broke through lines of police who failed to stop them despite using pepper spray.

Local reports said there had been several arrests, while injured protesters and police officers were treated by paramedics.

The protesters reached the gates of the facility but did not gain access to the factory.

Tesla told German media that staff were asked to work from home on Friday, with production already down following a public holiday on Thursday.

Activists have staged frequent protests at Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory in recent months in an attempt to block the expansion of the plant, the car company’s only European facility.

Tesla was forced to suspend production at the factory in March after an arson attack cut off power to the facility as well as local homes and a hospital.

Chief executive Elon Musk called the perpetrators “eco-terrorists”.

More than a thousand people had registered to attend a protest organised by a group calling itself the “Turn Off Tesla Alliance”.

An announcement on Thursday said the protesters would camp in local fields before marching to the factory.

Local roads and railway tracks were shut down in preparation for the protest.

On Friday, activists marched carrying a banner saying, “Disrupt capitalism, create future”, but several broke away from the march and ran through local woodland to bypass police supervision.

Videos posted on social media showed dozens of activists running past police towards the Tesla factory. One shielded himself by carrying a large inflatable turtle, while another had a red flag.

One protest group, Disrupt, said: “Tesla wants profit – the Brandenburg state government makes it possible. People and nature are just means to an end.”

Tesla has been seeking permission to expand the Berlin factory, but locals voted against the plans in February after the company was accused of polluting local water supplies.

However, demonstrations against the company have morphed into protests against car ownership and capitalism.

