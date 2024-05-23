AccuWeather says 2024 hurricane season is 'serious threat.' Here what to know

If the predictions are accurate, you may want to get ready for a bad hurricane season in 2024.

The latest warning comes from AccuWeather.

Already, the 2024 hurricane season shows signs of being active. The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory of the year in April, a month before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

So far, all the predictions have been for an intense hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said "This year is expected to be a "hyperactive" hurricane season in the Atlantic basin this year, with one forecast expecting as many as 33 named storms. For perspective, an average year sees 14."

So, what is AccuWeather saying about hurricane season? Here's what to know.

When is the officials start of hurricane season?

The Atlantic Hurricane season begins on June 1, according to AccuWeather.

What is the AccuWeather prediction on hurricanes this year?

AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned about "a serious threat of rapidly intensifying storms during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season," which could leave families, businesses, and government leaders with less time to prepare in some cases.

This week, AccuWeather lead hurricane forecaster Alex DaSilva stated that rapidly intensifying tropical storms and hurricanes "pose a major threat to life and property along the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coastlines."

An AccuWeather graphic showing the potential danger of the 2024 hurricane season, which begins June 1.

What does it mean when storms rapidly intensify?

When hurricanes rapidly intensify when the wind speeds – one of the most damaging parts of a storm – increase by over 35mph in a 24 hour period.

For example, in 2022, Hurricane Ian went from a 120-mph Category 3 hurricane to a 160-mph Category 5 hurricane in less than 24 hours, before striking the southwestern Florida coast as a Category 4 at landfall. The total number of deaths was estimated at 161, with many also reported missing.

In Oct. 24, 2023, Hurricane Otis strengthened from a Category 1 (74-95 mph) hurricane at 7 a.m. to a Category 5, 165-mph hurricane 15 hours later at 10 p.m.

“Over the last couple of years, there have been many examples where this has been exceeded," DaSilva stated. "We’ve seen 40 mph, 50 mph, even 60 mph increases in a 24- hour period. My greatest fear this season is rapid intensification. It can go from a strong tropical storm to a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane in a very short period of time.”

When this happens, it often leaves people with little time to prepare or evacuate ahead of storms.

What's causing this potential surge in hurricanes?

AccuWeather stated that factors like a switch to a La Niña pattern, record-breaking warm ocean temperatures and warm waters at deep depths "are all red flags" for a bad hurricane season.

What is a La Niña pattern?

A La Niña pattern can mean a much harsher hurricane season in the Atlantic.

"El Niño favors stronger hurricane activity in the central and eastern Pacific basins, and suppresses it in the Atlantic basin," NOAA stated. "Conversely, La Niña suppresses hurricane activity in the central and eastern Pacific basins, and enhances it in the Atlantic basin."

During an active El Niño pattern, there is generally more flooding in the U.S. Gulf Coast and in southeast parts of the country, NOAA explained.

What does it take for hurricanes to develop?

AccuWeather is predicting a severe hurricane season for 2024.

Warm oceans are a key part of the recipe for tropical storms and hurricanes.

AccuWeather said the minimum temperature threshold for the development of tropical storms is roughly 80 degrees. AccuWeather meteorologists say the southwest Atlantic basin is already above that threshold.

, "Sea-surface temperatures across the Atlantic basin as a whole have never been warmer in recorded history on this date than they are right now. The fear is that as we enter the heart of the tropical season, the sea-surface temperature may eclipse the record-breaking season that was 2023," DaSilva said.

He added that 2023 marked the warmest-ever temperatures in the Atlantic basin.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Hurricane Season 2024 poses 'serious threat' to East Coast. Here's why