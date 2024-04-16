Accused of issuing phony restaurant licenses for cash: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Good morning!

A city of Cincinnati health inspector was fired late last year after being accused of taking cash from restaurants in exchange for fraudulent food licenses.

The now-former employee, Lisa McGiveron, was indicted Feb. 29 on felony charges including theft in office.

Officials have declined to talk about the allegations or even say how many restaurants were targeted. My colleague, Sherry Coolidge, and I have been looking into this case – the second this year involving a city employee facing criminal charges.

What else you need to know Tuesday, April 16

⛅ Weather: High of 80. A thunderstorm in spots in the morning; otherwise, cloudy and very warm

🌿 Ohio recreational marijuana sales could happen sooner than expected.

🏈 Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow's rehab, Tee Higgins participation in Bengals' offseason program.

🎹 Don't sing us a song, Piano Man. CBS cuts away from Billy Joel concert mid-song, fans react.

🧐 Just Askin': It's our most popular nickname. Why is Cincinnati called the Queen City?

