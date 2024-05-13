Accused Cape Coral shooter skips court hearing; warrant issued

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle on Monday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Jorge Delgado Fonseca, 48, who's charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A man who attempted to flee on a boat in Miami, charged in a Cape Coral shooting failed to appear Monday, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant.

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle on Monday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Jorge Delgado Fonseca, 48, of Venus, who's charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He failed to appear for a trial call.

State prosecutors on Dec. 18, 2023, filed a no-information notice on the improper exhibit charge, indicating they'll only prosecute him on the first count.

Around 2:45 a.m. Nov. 5, 2023, Cape Coral police responded to the 2800 block of Skyline Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and applied a tourniquet because of the severity of the wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Cape Coral police issued a warrant for Delgado Fonseca's arrest and Miami-Dade police located him Nov. 16 attempting to flee on a boat.

Jail records indicate he was released Jan. 11 on $15,000 bond.

