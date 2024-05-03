Access Hollywood tape ‘was such a bomb’ in 2016 that aides sought new jobs, reporters recall
The explosive Access Hollywood tapes are brought up again in the testimony of former Trump White House aide and confidant Hope Hick in the former President Trump’s hush money trial in New York City. Peter Alexander and Victoria DiFranchesco Soto join Andrea Mitchell to discuss what impact the video had on the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.