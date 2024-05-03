Access Hollywood tape ‘was such a bomb’ in 2016 that aides sought new jobs, reporters recall

TechCrunch

Climate tech startups raised $8.1 billion in the first quarter, near record amounts of money that suggest 2023’s quite close might have been little more than a blip than the sign of a protracted downturn. The figure, contained in a new report from PitchBook, shows that climate tech hasn’t succumbed to the same slowdown that has dragged on the rest of the venture community. A deeper look into the $8.1 billion raised in the first quarter shows that investors focused their attention on materials, including green steel and battery materials and minerals.