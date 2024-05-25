Abraham Roman appointed San Rafael Fire Chief

(BCN) — Abraham Roman has been appointed fire chief of both the San Rafael and Marinwood Fire Departments, the City of San Rafael announced Thursday.

Roman, who previously served as deputy fire chief, and as interim chief since January, has more than 38 years of experience in the fire service, the city said.

Roman began his fire career as a 14-year-old volunteer in Freestone, California. He spent nearly 24 years with the Berkeley Fire Department, where he managed an annual budget of over $63 million.

