ABQ officially hits the 70s for the first time this year

Very spring-like weather moved into New Mexico to wrap up this week. Warm and windy weather will continue through East Weekend before a storm moves in.

It was a warm day across much of New Mexico Friday with more areas climbing into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Albuquerque finally reached the 70s for the first time this year, the 14th latest first 70° day of the year on record for us. Winds have died down tonight with partly cloudy skies. This will again keep temperatures warmer to start the day Saturday.

Warm weather will stick around through Easter weekend across much of the state. However, high winds will keep a high fire danger in eastern New Mexico through Sunday. The strongest winds will be Sunday afternoon with widespread wind gusts as high as 45 to 60 mph. A cold front starts moving in from the west late Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and snow will move in with this cold front, along with colder temperatures. The front will move east across the state through Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue through the day Monday with cooler temperatures across the state. Isolated rain and snow showers will stick around Tuesday as a backdoor cold front moves through the eastern half of the state.

Drier weather returns Wednesday. A warming trend will also begin Wednesday that will bring highs back up to normal for this time of year by next Thursday. Best news is winds will be light even with the spring-like temperatures.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.