ABQ man charged with decades-old rape cases changes plea mid-trial to no contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile trial that was supposed to last two weeks came to an abrupt stop this afternoon, as the man charged with a series of cold-case rapes changed his plea.

Judge: “Mr. Duran, we have halted proceeding because I have been advised that you want to exercise your constitutional right to change your plea from not guilty to no contest to all of the charges in the second amended indictment- is that correct?“

Edward Duran: “Yes.”

Story continues below

In a surprise decision, the defendant Edward Duran, and his attorney told the judge Friday afternoon they wanted to change his plea from “not guilty” to “no contest”. Duran was charged with 15 counts of rape spanning over several years in the 1990s.

Duran was charged decades later after untested rape kits were finally tested. Genealogy results pointed to Duran, and DNA collected from a fork he used at an Albuquerque restaurant confirmed this. The judge repeatedly questioned Duran Friday afternoon, asking if he was confident in his decision.

Judge: “Do you understand that you are giving up these constitutional rights and that we could go forward with this trial and the others if you wanted to?”

Edward Duran: “Yes.”

Judge: “Do you still intend to give up your right to a trial?”

Edward Duran: “Yes.”

Duran pled no contest to all 15 counts of rape he was charged with that involved six victims. He faces up to 270 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is expected to take place in 90 days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.