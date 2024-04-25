Abilene man accused of killing one and injuring two others set for trial

An Abilene man accused of shooting to death one person and wounding two others is set for trial Monday.

Arthur Jesse Gallegoz, 24, is suspected of firing a gun through an apartment door Feb. 1, 2022, in northern Abilene, killing Paul John Delacruz and severely injuring two others.

Judge Thomas Wheeler will preside over Gallegoz's trial in 350th District Court.

Gallegoz was being held Thursday in Taylor County Jail on $750,000 in bonds, according to online jail records.

Triple shooting

According to allegations in court documents, on Feb. 1, 2022, Abilene police officers responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Mockingbird Lane in north Abilene. Officers arrived on scene at approximately 11:30 p.m. to find Delacruz had been shot.

They found two others injured, Derrick Compton and Catrina Messer, both with gunshot wounds.

Police subsequently began interviewing witnesses, "who stated under oath" that Gallegoz had gotten into an argument with some of the neighbors within the Claystone apartment complex.

After the argument began, witnesses noted that Gallegoz made "an advance on several of the residents" who were standing on the landing of the second story of the complex, and he began "shooting in their direction," according to allegations.

Witnesses told police that Delacruz tried to retreat into his apartment, and Gallegoz shot multiple times through the door, which led to Delacruz's death and Messer and Compton's injuries, according to allegations.

Delacruz was rushed to Hendrick Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Compton was transported to a hospital in Fort Worth and was treated for life-threatening conditions. Messer was also treated for her injuries.

APD's investigation later revealed that the argument began between Delacruz and Gallegoz's sister Destiny Gallegoz, according to allegations. The altercation allegedly ended with Gallegoz and his sister rushing up the stairs of the apartment complex to confront Delacruz before the shooting.

Gallegoz was initially arrested on Feb. 2, 2022, for one charge of murder, according to Taylor County jail records. He was indicted on March 17, 2022, for one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Gallegoz "used a deadly weapon, namely a firearm, during commission of the assault," according to allegations in the indictment.

Punishment in case of a conviction

If convicted, Gallegoz is facing 5-99 years or life in prison for first-degree murder in connection with Delacruz's death and 2-20 years each for two counts of aggravated assault in the second-degree in connection with the survivors of the shooting, according to Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Alleged shooting spree leads to death; defendant on trial next week