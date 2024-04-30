Abbott celebrates National Day of Prayer at Governor's Prayer Breakfast

Apr. 29—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott on Monday celebrated the National Day of Prayer at the Governor's Prayer Breakfast in Round Rock and presented a proclamation recognizing May 2, 2024, as A Day of Prayer in Texas.

"Texas is filled with prayer warriors, and I have met thousands of fellow Texans while traveling who have said they are praying for our state," Abbott said. "I was recently reminded on a recent trip how God is always revealing that He is with us. There was a man in the Texas Panhandle named Dale Jenkins whose ranch was completely ravaged by a recent wildfire. He lost nearly all of his cattle, but one young calf, named Bobo, survived. That one remaining calf reminds us that even in the midst of suffering, God gives us hope for the future. It is a reminder to us all on this National Prayer Day, and every day, to stay faithful and resilient, because God is with us in all circumstances."

Speaking to more than 650 faith and local leaders, the Governor emphasized the power of prayer and encouraged Texans to remain faithful in all circumstances. The Governor also encouraged Texans to continue to pray for communities in the Panhandle who are recovering from historic wildfires.

The Governor's Prayer Breakfast is an affiliate of the National Day of Prayer, an annual interfaith observance that seeks to mobilize unified public prayer for America.

