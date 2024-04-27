Abbott appoints Midland city manager to state board

Apr. 26—Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Midland City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees for a term to expire Feb. 1, 2029.

The board oversees the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of more than 800 cities.

"This prestigious appointment is a testament to Tommy's dedication, leadership, and expertise in municipal governance," the City of Midland reported in a news release. "In his capacity as a member of the TMRS Board of Trustees, Tommy will have the opportunity to contribute his insights and perspectives to the administration and oversight of the retirement system, benefiting not only the City of Midland but municipalities across the state of Texas."

Gonzalez previously served as El Paso city manager from 2014 to 2023, where he earned the Baldrige Foundation E. David Spong Lifetime Leadership Award in 2022. He helped El Paso earn various awards including the All-America City Award and Texas Award for Performance Excellence. Additionally, as Irving's city manager from 2006 to 2013, he helped the city earn the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and Texas Award for Performance Excellence. Gonzalez holds leadership roles on several boards and has received recognition for economic and public sector excellence, is a black belt in Lean Six Sigma and served in the U.S. Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Gonzalez received a Bachelor of Science from Eastern New Mexico University and Master of Public Administration from Texas Tech University.

Additionally, the governor has appointed Tricia Mirabelle to a term set to expire February 1, 2027, and Roel "Roy" Rodriguez, P.E. to a term to expire February 1, 2029.