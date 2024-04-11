Traffic on a section of A1A was rerouted from about 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday after storms caused this washout in the 3500 block of South Ocean Shore Boulevard (A1A) near the water tower in Flagler Beach, police said. The section of A1A was reopened about 5 p.m.

A stretch of A1A near the water tower in Flagler Beach reopened Thursday afternoon after a washout required a detour for several blocks, according to police.

The washout happened around 3 p.m. and it was repaired and the road reopened at about 5 p.m. Thursday, said Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney.

There were no injuries or crashes due to the washout, Doughney wrote in a text message.

The washout was in the 3500 block of South Ocean Shore Boulevard.

This washout shut down a section of A1A in the 3500 block in south Flagler Beach near the water tower, Flagler Beach Police said. The washout occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday and the road was reopened about 5 p.m.

Florida Department of Transportation crews corrected the problem.

The washout was caused by the "torrential downpour" on Thursday according to a post on the Flagler Beach Police Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: A1A reopens in Flagler Beach after washout from storm closes section