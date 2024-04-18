$94k in damages to Windom Cemetery, McPherson sheriff looking for suspects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was visiting his mom and dad’s resting place on Monday when he noticed the headstone, along with 46 others, were broken or dismantled. The crime is leaving many in Windom and McPherson with questions about why someone would disrespect their loved one’s memory.

“My first reaction was anger. Why would somebody do this? I don’t understand how anybody could think this is fun or get pleasure out of it,” said Castle Township Clerk Joe Hoffman.

Hoffman has overseen the cemetery for the past four years. He said they buried his sister-in-law this past December, adding they are frustrated to see the family headstone damaged.

“To desecrate people’s graves and the bad thing about it is, is the effect it has on the family members that actually own the headstones,” said Hoffman.

McPherson County Sheriff Jerry Montagne said public anger is growing, with many residents driving out to see if their family’s headstone was messed with in the incident.

“It’s just building. People are upset. Very angry, and I can definitely understand them. Can you imagine your mother, your father, one of your loved ones, and then somebody just goes and destroys their stone?” Montagne said.

Montagne said that since the cemetery sits off the road, the suspects organized a deliberate plan and are probably local.

“You’d have to know it’s up there. I don’t think someone from Colorado just pulled up there, probably either from our county or Rice County,” said Montagne.

Hoffman said the cemetery holds history from the 1800s, making it hard to contact family members. He said the township will work to restore those headstones.

“That’s why I think we’re going to take it upon ourselves to repair the ones, put the ones back up that living family members aren’t going to take care of,” said Hoffman.

Sheriff Montagne said it’s a challenge to lift any prints off headstones or gather tire tracks from the scene.

He said they are offering a reward to the public for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 620-241-1122.

