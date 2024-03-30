I-94 westbound shut down after police chase leads to crash and injured officer

Squad cars are seen as police surveyed the scene of a crash involving a Milwaukee Police officer on Saturday, March 30. All westbound lanes of Interstate 94 were blocked early Saturday evening.

A Milwaukee police chase Saturday injured an officer and shut down part of Interstate 94, officials said.

All westbound lanes of traffic of I-94 near 35th Street were blocked Saturday evening because of a crash shortly before 5 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

A Milwaukee police officer was injured while chasing a car wanted in connection with a shooting, according to a post on X from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

At least two dozen police squad cars were at the scene.

Lane closures are expected to last two hours.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: I-94 westbound lanes blocked after Milwaukee police chase and crash